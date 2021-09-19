Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 239,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,736. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

