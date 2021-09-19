Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 445,010 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Ambev by 14.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

ABEV stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

