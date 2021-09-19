Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

