Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

