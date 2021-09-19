Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,596.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,483.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

