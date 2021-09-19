Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,826 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,826 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

