Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 82,700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.17 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

