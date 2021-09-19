Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.21

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 126,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

