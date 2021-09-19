Enel’s (ENLAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

