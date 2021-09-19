Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading Down 3.9%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

