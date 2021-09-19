Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $598.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352,969 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

