Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,435 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

