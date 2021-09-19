Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,420 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WSBC stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

