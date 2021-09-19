Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,927 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 877.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 225,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 202,590 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.