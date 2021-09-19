Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 108,527 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 345.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

