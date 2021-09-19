Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

EOSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

