EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EQT by 7,372.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EQT by 684.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

