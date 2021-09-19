ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

ERYP opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $161.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

