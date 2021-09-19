Ether Zero Market Cap Achieves $276,465.49 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $276,465.49 and approximately $4,112.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.40 or 0.07064829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00118020 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,233,769 coins and its circulating supply is 186,204,356 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

