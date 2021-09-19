Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Cap Reaches $238,543.50

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $238,543.50 and $33.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00129391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046559 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.