Ethic Inc. Acquires 820 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

