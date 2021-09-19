Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,990 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 261,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

