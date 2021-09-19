Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 9,115 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

