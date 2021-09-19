Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

WTI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

