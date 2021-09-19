Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 89.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 376.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of R opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

