Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,669 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Timken by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

