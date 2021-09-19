Ethic Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after buying an additional 473,383 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

