Ethverse Price Up 56.5% Over Last Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $927,711.47 and $42,881.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.00734618 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001404 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.11 or 0.01213366 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,989,002 coins and its circulating supply is 7,898,828 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

