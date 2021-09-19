EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EDRY stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.24. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

