EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
EDRY stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.24. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
