European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Raised to $26.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of EWCZ opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.