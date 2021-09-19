Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

