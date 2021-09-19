Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$11.04 and a one year high of C$15.90.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 in the last three months.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

