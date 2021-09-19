Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

