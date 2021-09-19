Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.