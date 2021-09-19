Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XELA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.