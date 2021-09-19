eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,980 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 1,111,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,297. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.