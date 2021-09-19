Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

