Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 5.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31. 35,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,170,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

