Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,699 shares of company stock worth $191,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

