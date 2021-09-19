Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.