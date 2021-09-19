Fiera Capital Corp Buys 8,594 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. 7,304,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

