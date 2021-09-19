Fiera Capital Corp Buys 8,727 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.42. 1,458,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,504. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.