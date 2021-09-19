Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.82% of Trean Insurance Group worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 436,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

