Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 125.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,121 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,239,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

