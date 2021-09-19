Fiera Capital Corp Sells 141,059 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,059 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of KC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 3,634,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,174. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.