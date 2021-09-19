Fiera Capital Corp Sells 22,013 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,861. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

