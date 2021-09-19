FirmaChain Market Cap Reaches $62.57 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $62.57 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00176657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.35 or 0.07003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.29 or 0.99888662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.00852421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

