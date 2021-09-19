First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FIF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,790. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
