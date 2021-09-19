First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,790. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.