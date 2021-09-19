First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $58.79. Approximately 49,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 287,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,667,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,592,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 279,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 145.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

