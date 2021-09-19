FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

