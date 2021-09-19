Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

